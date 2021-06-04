In Belarus, yellow tags single out political prisoners YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 3:15 a.m.
1 of26 FILE - In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, Belarusian journalist Katsiaryna Barysevich, who was sentenced to six months over her investigation into a protester's death, shows her yellow prison's label to colleagues upon her release from the prison in Komarovka, Belarus. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, photo, Belarusian riot police officer stands next to detained after an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results demonstrators inside a police station in Minsk, Belarus. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. File/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 In this handout photo released by spring96.org web portal, Uladzislau Makavetsky gestures as he listens for a verdict in a courtroom in Vitebsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The 28-year-old woodcarver Uladzislau Makavetsky was convicted in December of threatening a police officer with a truncheon during a clash between protesters and police in his hometown of Vitebsk and sentenced to two years in prison. He insisted that he was trying to protect an elderly man who was beaten by police and just threw away a truncheon dropped by one of the officers. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Liubou Kaspiarovich, a journalist of Tut.by independent news portal who spent 15 days in jail last month for covering a trial related to protests, poses for a photo in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Kaspiarovich said she and 14 other inmates in her cell had to sleep on the concrete floor wet with chlorine. "They were waking us up several times during the night, ordering us to report the criminal law articles we were charged with, and each morning they poured a bucketful of chlorine on the floor," Kaspiarovich told the AP. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry an opposition flag at a protest at Independence square in Minsk, Belarus. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. File/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020, file image made from video provided by the State TV and Radio Company of Belarus, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko greets riot police officers near the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus, amid street protests. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. (State TV and Radio Company of Belarus via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 FILE - In this March 25, 2012, file photo, dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich attends an opposition rally against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. File/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 FILE - In this Saturday, April 17, 2021 file photo, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko plants young trees during a subbotnik, a Soviet-style Clean-up Day, in the village of Alexandria, Belarus. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File) Maxim Guchek/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 FILE - In this handout file photo released by ONT channel on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich smokes a cigarette while speaking in a video from a detention center in Minsk, Belarus. The footage of Raman Pratasevich was part of an hour-long TV program aired late Wednesday by the state-controlled ONT channel. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. (ONT channel VIA AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2020, file photo, a woman covers herself with an opposition flag in front of a police line near the residence of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. File/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2020, file photo, police officers kick a demonstrator during a mass protest following presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. File/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020, file photo, Belarusian opposition supporters rally at Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 Stsiapan Latypau smiles while presenting flowers to women during a protest in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Latypau tried to slice his throat with a pen in court on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after being put in a cell with mentally deranged inmates and threatened with criminal reprisals against his family. The 41-year-old Stsiapan Latypau was hospitalized and put in a medically induced coma after the incident. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 FILE - In this file handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, police officers carry Stsiapan Latypau, a Belarusian activist who was attempted to kill himself during a court hearing to protest political repression to an ambulance in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Latypau tried to slice his throat with a pen in court after being put in a cell with mentally deranged inmates and threatened with criminal reprisals against his family. The 41-year-old Stsiapan Latypau was hospitalized and put in a medically induced coma after the incident. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 Belarusian political activist Vitold Ashurok smiles in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. One of those who first reported cruel conditions and yellow tags for political prisoners, the 50-year-old Vitold Ashurok, suddenly died in prison in Shklov where he was serving a five-year sentence for taking part in protests. The authorities said Ashurok died of a heart attack on May 21, although the official death certificate didn't list the cause of death. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Relatives and friends of Vitold Ashurok stand at the coffin with his body draped with white and red cloth in the color of Old Berurian national flag in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. One of those who first reported cruel conditions and yellow tags for political prisoners, the 50-year-old Vitold Ashurok, suddenly died in prison in Shklov where he was serving a five-year sentence for taking part in protests. The authorities said Ashurok died of a heart attack on May 21, although the official death certificate didn't list the cause of death. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 FILE - In this May 28, 2021, file photo, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko addresses prime ministers from countries that were once part of the former Soviet Union at a meeting, in Minsk, Belarus. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. (Sergei Sheleg/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File) Sergei Sheleg/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — While visiting her son in a Belarusian prison, Natallia Makavetskaya saw deep scars on his wrists left by tight handcuffs. She also noticed the yellow tag sewn onto his clothes.
The tags mark those jailed for joining demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and single them out for "particularly harsh prison conditions,” Makavetskaya told The Associated Press.