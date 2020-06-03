Immigrant families to receive $3.5 million in COVID relief

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some struggling immigrant families in Connecticut without legal status will receive a share of $3.5 million in public and private money for COVID-19 relief.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that $2.5 million in state-funded rental assistance, in the form of up to $1,000 grants to landlords, will be provided on behalf of renters who are ineligible for similar aid under the federal CARES Act.

Additionally, the nonprofit philanthropic organization 4-CT, which Lamont helped to spearhead and that’s already distributed about $10 million in private charitable funds to various programs, plans to make $1 million available to Connecticut families that have been excluded from federal relief programs. One-time debit cards, in denominations of $200 or $400, will be made available to needy families.

The state is working with charitable, immigrant rights and community health organizations to help provide emergency assistance to thousands of immigrants without legal status and others who've been ineligible for federal pandemic relief programs.

Grassroots immigrant rights groups will help identify eligible families, write a “prescription” to a local health clinic, where medical staff will offer COVID-19 testing and other health services. The state has prioritized the testing of densely populated urban centers to keep track of future outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Afterward, the families will receive the debit cards.

“It’s really up to the grassroots organization to determine the allocation, the amount that the family is due, based on things like the size of the family, how they’ve been impacted by the COVID and whether they have any other form of support,” said Kica Matos, director of the Center for Immigration and Justice at the Vera Institute in New Haven.

Advocates estimate there are roughly 120,000 immigrants living in Connecticut without legal status who pay about $124 million a year in state and local taxes. Lamont noted they represent 4.9% of the state's workforce but a much lower percentage of the state's overall population. These immigrants, as well as any U.S. citizen filing taxes with a spouse who does not have legal status, and the U.S. citizen children of these parents, have been ineligible for federal pandemic relief benefits, according to the governor's office.

“This is a population that doesn’t get any federal benefits. This is a population that pays taxes and is otherwise being left behind, despite their amazing contributions to our state and our economy,” Lamont said. “And that’s why this is important to me.”

Immigrant advocates repeatedly called Wednesday's announcement just a start, noting that many workers have struggled without any income for more than two months and may need help for years to come if the pandemic continues. There have been calls for Lamont to create a $120 million disaster relief fund for immigrants without legal status, including a recent car caravan that circled the state Capitol to bring attention to the issue.

“It is a good start, but let me just be clear, it is not enough," Matos said. “The need is great and families are desperate."

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or lead to death.

In other coronavirus news in Connecticut:

TELEHEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE

Connecticut lawmakers plan to hold a virtual informational hearing on Thursday to discuss issues related to insurance coverage for telehealth services during the pandemic. The General Assembly's Insurance and Real Estate Committee has invited three panels of experts, including the state's insurance commissioner, representatives from the insurance industry and representatives from the medical community, to testify. It will be live-streamed, beginning at 11:30 a.m., on CT-N.

CRISIS COUNSELING

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a $669,404 grant to the state of Connecticut to provide crisis counseling to people impacted by COVID-19, including those experiencing homelessness, staff at shelters and senior citizens in congregate care facilities and in the community. The funding, which will be administered by the Departments of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Emergency Services and Public Protection, also will be used to develop a statewide advertising and media campaign.