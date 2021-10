SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Do you know what to do in an earthquake? Illinois officials are urging the public to prepare by participating in a worldwide drill they say is the world's largest.

The drill, known as ShakeOut, is scheduled for Thursday morning. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency says roughly 200,000 people in Illinois already have registered for the event, which is designed to draw attention to earthquake hazards in the state and around the world.