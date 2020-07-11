Illinois man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in crash

MONTICELLO, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man will be sentenced in August after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in a January car crash that killed a 56-year-old woman.

Conrad Gillespie pleaded guilty in Piatt County Court and will be sentenced on Aug. 11, according to the News-Gazette. He could receive up to five years in prison.

The Illinois State Police previously said Gillespie, 23, was south of Monticello on Jan. 8 when he attempted to pass another driver's car.

Authorities said Gillespie's northbound car collided with Tonya Shearon's car, which was headed south on the same road.

Prosecutors said Gillespie's blood alcohol level measured at 0.163 percent, above the limit for drivers to be considered intoxicated in Illinois. Authorities dismissed a charge of aggravated driving under the influence as part of the plea agreement.