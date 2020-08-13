Illinois man gets 60 years for sex with child who got HIV

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child who later tested positive for HIV has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Stephen Grimes, 33, was sentenced Tuesday by a Winnebago County Circuit Court judge, who specified that the Rockford man must serve at least 51 years before he is eligible for parole.

Rockford police were informed in May 2019 of the possible abuse when a local medical office reported that a child had tested positive for HIV. Grimes was later identified as the prime suspect.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Grimes admitted to the sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty in June to criminal sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual assault and criminal transmission of HIV.

The judge sentenced him to 45 years for the sexual assault of a child charge, 10 years for the sexual assault charge and five years for the transmission of HIV charge