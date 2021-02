BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors may seek life in prison for a man charged in the fatal shootings of a couple found dead in a suburban Chicago garage in December.

Timothy Triplett of Waukegan, Illinois, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the Dec. 8 deaths of Carlos Rodas Perez, 52, and Mercedes Rodas, 49, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement.