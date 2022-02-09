Illinois governor to lift mask mandate except for schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that at the end of the month he will lift the requirement for face coverings to be worn in most indoor spaces to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the mandate will stay in place for K-12 schools where students, teachers and staff are clustered together.

“All of us are getting tired of wearing masks, that’s for sure,” Pritzker said at an event in Champaign. “But I have to say, I mean an enormous compliment to the people of Illinois ..., you have done such a good job of keeping each other safe.”