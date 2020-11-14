Illinois closing Driver Services for 3 weeks as virus surges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois' drivers services facilities will close for in-person business for three weeks starting Tuesday because of the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office announced the statewide closures of the state's Driver Services facilities on Friday and urged the public to take advantage of online services.

The closures for in-person business will begin Tuesday, with the locations set to reopen Dec. 7 in an effort to help protect staff amid the ongoing increase in coronavirus cases.

“The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus,” White said in a statement.

White spokesman Henry Haupt said several facilities already had to close temporarily because of the COVID-19 surge.

“We’ll keep a close eye on how things are going with the state, but we thought it was reasonable to close for a three week period and then reconsider our options,” Haupt told The State Journal-Register.

Due to the closures, White said the state will again extend the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards, this time until June 1, 2021.

While anyone with a license that expires before the extended deadline will be considered to have a valid license until June 1, commercial driver’s license holders are excluded from the extension because of federal requirements.