Illinois agencies advised to prepare for budget cuts in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois' budget office has issued a memo warning agency heads they should be prepared to make significant cuts to next year's budgets.

WNIU-Radio reports the memo, signed by Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes and Budget Director Alexis Sturm, notes the current-year budget is still balanced. However, it goes on to order agencies to include a scenario in which 6.5 percent of current year funding would go away.

Hynes and Sturm note Illinois continues to face significant financial challenges and "we must continue to be wise fiscal stewards of the limited resources of state government."

Beyond the 6.5 percent cut, the memo also directs agencies to examine lists of boards and commissions under their purview, with an eye toward culling their numbers by 10 percent.

The directive comes as Gov. J.B. Pritzker prepare to push voters to approve the graduated income tax constitutional amendment next year.