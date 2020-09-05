Illinois adds about 2,800 virus cases to statewide total

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois health authorities reported 2,806 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, one day after a recently discovered backlog of tests added more than 5,000 cases to the statewide totals.

An additional 23 deaths linked to COVID-19 also were reported Saturday. Illinois has reported 248,177 cases and 8,166 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

About 96% of people have recovered. The state data showed health authorities received lab results for a total of 61,935 tests during the past 24 hours.

On Friday, state health officials said the backlog included two days worth of test results from Tuesday through Thursday.