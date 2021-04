Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times/AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard Monday ahead of an expected verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd's death.

The move was in response to a request from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Pritzker’s office said 125 personnel would be deployed starting Tuesday to support Chicago police. Their “limited mission” would include helping manage street closures during demonstrations, Pritzker's office said.