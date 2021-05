BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho property tax relief bill described as not enough by opponents and as at least something by backers passed the Senate on Wednesday and is headed to the governor.

The Senate voted 19-16 to approve the measure that would raise the homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. It would also raise from $1,320 to $1,500 a property tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors, called a circuit breaker.