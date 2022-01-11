Idaho officials: COVID climbing too fast to timely track

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's coronavirus cases are increasing faster than the state can track them, causing a lag in case counts that some public health leaders fear could lull residences into a false sense of security.
Deputy state epidemiologist said during a briefing Tuesday that the backlog is happening because public health agencies can't keep up with the flood of positive COVID-19 tests. When positive tests are reported, workers at local public health agencies must verify that the person is an Idaho resident and attempt to contact them to conduct a case investigation. The local departments then submit the case investigations to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare so the numbers can be included in the state's overall COVID-19 numbers.