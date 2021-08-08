Idaho locals wary about Wyoming ski resort's expansion plans

ALTA, Wyo. (AP) — Standing at the edge of a mountain meadow, Mike Whitfield explained to a group of journalists, activists and backcountry skiers how the slopes of Teton Canyon are important habitat for far more than just bighorn sheep.
As well as anyone, the Teton Valley native would know the ecological importance of the canyon where Grand Targhee Resort has proposed to add a ski run and stretch its boundaries. In the 1970s he completed a master’s thesis on now-imperiled native sheep in the Tetons, and he went on to spend a career working in wildlife and land conservation, and recreating and researching in Teton Canyon.