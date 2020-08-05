Idaho governor to call special session due to COVID-19

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday that he’ll call a special session in late August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor in a statement said the special session will start during the week of Aug. 24 and possibly include how to conduct the November general election amid the pandemic.

Little also said the session might include legislation creating a liability shield for protection against lawsuits during declared emergencies such as the pandemic.

A majority of House and Senate lawmakers on the Judiciary and Rules Working Group last month concluded that such a law is needed to protect government, schools and private businesses from frivolous lawsuits.

A timeline calls for lawmakers to give the governor specific legislation by mid-August to be considered in the special session.

Little would then issue a proclamation on Aug. 17 detailing the exact issues to be considered during the special session.

Lawmakers meeting in several working groups have called for a special session and recommended legislation having to do with elections, education issues and calling lawmakers into a special session during declared emergencies.