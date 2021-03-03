Idaho bill axing COVID-19 from emergency list passes House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has passed legislation to define how severe an epidemic must be before it can qualify as a disaster. Under the measure, the coronavirus pandemic wouldn't meet the criteria.
The bill, which passed 58-12 on a party-line vote Wednesday, would effectively exclude the ongoing pandemic because not enough Idaho residents have died from the coronavirus yet. It's part of a package of bills designed to shift power from the governor's office to the state Legislature, all pushed by lawmakers angry over the actions Gov. Brad Little has taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.