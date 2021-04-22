Idaho House passes 'nondiscrimination' education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House on Thursday approved proposed legislation preventing schools and universities from compelling students to adopt belief systems claiming any group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior.
Lawmakers voted 57-12 with no Democratic support to approve the bill that also prevents forcing students to agree that individuals of any race, sex, ethnicity, religion or national origin are responsible for past actions done by members of the same group.