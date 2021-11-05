Ida damaged at least 200 homes, 24 businesses in Darien, officials say. Now they can seek funding from FEMA.

DARIEN — Around 200 flood-affected residences and two dozen businesses in town could receive federal relief to offset damages from Hurricane Ida.
Property owners moved one step closer in seeking funds to cover flooding damage when President Joe Biden approved the state’s disaster declaration on Oct. 31. Now, residents who have suffered damage can take advantage of two programs under the Federal Emergency Management Agency: the Individual Assistance Program for Fairfield County, which provides funding for those who have uninsured or under-insured damage to their property, and a statewide Hazard Mitigation Grant program.