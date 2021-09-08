Ida and COVID-19: 'Twin-demic' slams Louisiana hospitals JULIET LINDERMAN and CLAIRE GALOFARO, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 3:52 p.m.
1 of9 Jana Semere, Chief nursing officer at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, speaks with a patient at the hospital in the recently reopened emergency room in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. The hospital evacuated patients and had to close due to the hurricane. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A healthcare worker sits in a hurricane damaged emergency room at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. The emergency room had recently reopened after the hospital evacuated patients and had to close due to the hurricane. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Paramedic Laura Russell of Acadian Ambulance service gets out of an ambulance on a call in a neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Paramedic J.T. Lebouef of Acadian Ambulance service, left, and others move a patient to an ambulance at a home damaged by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Emergency medical technician Caitlyn Rappe rests on an in inflatable bed in a storage room at Acadian Ambulance service where she has been sleeping in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Harahan, La., a suburb of New Orleans. Medical facilities facing a Category 4 storm typically either evacuate or discharge as many patients as possible. But amid the community’s fourth surge of COVID-19, the hospitals were packed with patients too sick to be sent home. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Jana Semere, Chief nursing officer at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, walks down a hallway at the hospital in the recently reopened emergency room in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Houma, La. The hospital evacuated patients and had to close due to the hurricane. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
HOUMA, La. (AP) — The wind ripped chunks off the hospital’s roof and the entire building rumbled. One nurse said the cement pounding into the walls sounded like the loudest bowling alley she could imagine. Another felt like she was inside a meteor shower.
One of the most powerful hurricanes in the nation’s history was barreling into southern Louisiana. Fifty miles (80 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans, the staff at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma was already weary from a year and a half of caring for patients with COVID-19.
Written By
JULIET LINDERMAN and CLAIRE GALOFARO