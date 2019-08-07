IU Simon Cancer Center earns national designation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University says its Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis has achieved the highest recognition from the National Cancer Institute.

It's now the only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Indiana and one of just 51 in the nation.

Acting NCI Director Dr. Douglas Lowy says designated cancer centers are recognized for their state-of-the-art research programs and strong commitment to delivering cutting-edge cancer treatment.

The cancer center received an "outstanding" rating by NCI reviewers and was awarded a five-year, $13.8 million grant that supports its research programs and shared facilities.

The cancer center is part of the Indiana University School of Medicine and serves as a central hub of cancer research across the university. It has nearly 250 researchers.