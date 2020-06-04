By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 5.

Spartz Stwalley Wakley
Blackford 339 15 6
Boone 0 0 0
Grant 3,228 49 40
Hamilton 13,985 140 124
Howard 658 2 3
Madison 5,675 87 160
Marion 3,510 21 45
Tipton 892 20 21
Totals 28,287 334 399

AP Elections 06-03-2020 20:30