IN-Dem-House-6-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Indiana by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 6.

TP PR Holland Lake Welsh Bartholmew 66 66 727 3,796 457 Dearborn 45 45 328 1,080 195 Decatur 20 20 127 518 138 Delaware 78 78 892 6,559 1,163 Fayette 28 28 144 461 292 Franklin 23 17 117 439 165 Hancock 47 47 522 2,312 311 Henry 41 41 252 1,282 506 Jefferson 26 26 268 1,118 380 Jennings 25 25 153 723 144 Ohio 11 11 37 149 23 Randolph 18 18 90 535 138 Ripley 25 25 132 651 130 Rush 17 17 104 301 65 Scott 8 8 222 421 186 Shelby 40 40 276 1,044 193 Switzrland 12 12 83 231 87 Union 10 10 27 205 57 Wayne 58 52 432 2,140 543 Totals 598 586 4,933 23,965 5,173

AP Elections 06-03-2020 20:30