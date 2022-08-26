IAEA mission seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia plant amid concerns PAUL BYRNE, Associated Press Aug. 26, 2022 Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 4:24 a.m.
FILE - A man collects copper wires from the market which was destroyed after Russian bombardment in Nikopol, Ukraine, Aug, 22, 2022.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A mission from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week after it was temporarily knocked offline and more shelling was reported in the area overnight, Ukrainian officials said Friday.
Fire damage to a transmission line at Europe's largest nuclear plant caused a blackout across the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.