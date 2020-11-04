IA-House-2-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Iowa by county in the

race for U.S. House District 2.

TP PR Hart MllrM Appanoose 12 12 1,949 4,074 Cedar 12 12 4,629 5,534 Clarke 7 7 1,637 2,707 Clinton 26 26 12,982 10,930 Davis 6 6 1,128 2,794 Decatur 7 7 1,209 2,343 DesMoines 16 16 9,260 9,636 Henry 6 6 3,596 5,830 Jasper 20 20 8,062 11,553 Jefferson 12 12 4,368 4,226 Johnson 57 57 56,067 24,074 Keokuk 15 15 1,566 3,447 Lee 19 19 6,966 9,136 Louisa 5 5 1,916 3,165 Lucas 7 7 1,222 2,631 Mahaska 11 11 3,056 7,541 Marion 17 17 6,118 12,140 Monroe 7 7 1,201 2,611 Muscatine 23 23 9,670 10,247 Scott 63 63 47,421 41,948 VanBuren 8 8 940 2,758 Wapello 22 22 6,150 8,766 Washington 10 10 4,648 6,628 Wayne 4 4 726 2,050 Totals 392 392 196,487 196,769

AP Elections 11-04-2020 11:46