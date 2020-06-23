Huntsman cleared to campaign again after virus isolation

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. has been authorized to resume campaigning for governor after remaining in quarantine because of a coronavirus diagnosis.

The Salt Lake County Health Department cleared the Republican to resume campaign work while seeking his party's nomination, The Deseret News reported Monday.

Huntsman began a quarantine June 6 after members of his campaign staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

He tested positive June 10 after initially being told he tested negative. Huntsman’s wife, Mary Kaye, tested positive June 18 and remains in isolation.

Huntsman is seeking a third term as governor against Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Utah GOP Chairman Thomas Wright.

The primary is scheduled for June 30, while the election is expected to be held almost entirely by mail due to the virus.

