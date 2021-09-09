Hungary offers to help Poland with border surveillance

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government has offered to assist Poland in conducting border surveillance on its eastern border with Belarus in an effort to deter migrants from entering the country illegally, Hungary's president said Thursday.
A serious migration crisis has developed on the Polish-Belarusian border, and events in Afghanistan "are likely to put even greater migration pressure on Poland in the future,” Hungarian President Janos Ader said at a joint press conference in Budapest with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.