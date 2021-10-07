Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients STEPHEN McGRATH and JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2021 Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 12:29 p.m.
1 of9 A COVID-19 patient is connected to life support equipment at a ICU unit at the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Romania is facing an accelerated increase of daily COVID-19 infections with 14744 new cases in the last 24 hours and 331 reported deaths, the highest ever number of fatalities in one day, as authorities report they ran out of COVID-19 ICU beds at national level . Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds — pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press.
STEPHEN McGRATH and JUSTIN SPIKE