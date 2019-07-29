Hungary: Captain in Danube boat crash back in police custody

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Ukrainian captain of a cruise ship involved in a crash on the Danube River that killed 28 people is back in police custody.

Hungarian police said Monday that the captain of the Viking Sigyn cruise ship, who was out on bail after being detained for his suspected responsibility in the May 29 collision, is now also suspected of failing to provide assistance after the tragedy and was being interrogated.

Twenty-six South Korean tourists and a two-man Hungarian crew were killed in the crash, while just seven South Korean tourists survived. The Hableany (Mermaid) tour boat capsized and sank in just seconds at the foot of Budapest's Margit Bridge, in the city center.