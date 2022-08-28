Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 11:27 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Migrants, left, are being rescued by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, some 26 nautical miles south of the Italian Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean sea. 87 survivors, including 3 women, 25 minors were rescued in the rescue operation. Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), still sail in a wooden boat as they are being rescued Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, some 26 nautical miles south of the Italian Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean sea. 87 survivors, including 3 women, 25 minors were rescued in the rescue operation. Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Migrants with life jackets provided by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), still sail in a wooden boat as they are being rescued Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, some 26 nautical miles south of the Italian Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean sea. 87 survivors, including 3 women, 25 minors were rescued in the rescue operation. Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Migrants are being rescued by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, some 26 nautical miles south of the Italian Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean sea. 87 survivors, including 3 women, 25 minors were rescued in the rescue operation. Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Life jackets pile up aboard the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR), Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ROME (AP) — Italian authorities scrambled on Sunday to relieve overcrowding in shelters after scores of boats carrying a total of about 1,000 migrants reached Italy’s southern shores and two of its tiny islands over the weekend.
Nearly 50 boats arrived between Friday night and Saturday on Lampedusa island off Sicily, according to state radio and other Italian media. Other boats carrying migrants reached Pantelleria, another tiny island favored by vacationers.