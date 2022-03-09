Human trafficking case sparks government response in China HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press March 9, 2022 Updated: March 9, 2022 8:30 p.m.
1 of11 Delegates leave after the opening ceremony for the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People on March 5, 2022, in Beijing. Sustained, palpable anger in China over the case of a mother-of-eight found chained inside a shed has prompted an unusually strong government response to human trafficking at the annual session of China's rubber-stamp legislature. Sam McNeil/AP Show More Show Less
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Sustained, palpable anger in China over the case of a mother of eight found chained inside a shed has prompted an unusually strong government response to human trafficking at the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp legislature.
The issue even merited a brief mention by China’s premier Li Keqiang in his annual report on government performance delivered Saturday. That marked part of a direct attempt by a government not often given to responding to public pressure to address the widespread outrage.