Human Services, Palmer’s Market seeking grocery delivery volunteers for seniors

Darien Human Services is working with Palmer’s Market to seek volunteers to deliver groceries to seniors in town.

Health experts have said seniors and those with underlying health issues are most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexandra Ramsteck, director of Darien Human Serivces, welcomes anyone who wants to volunteer to drive groceries from Palmers to seniors’ homes to email her: aramsteck@darienct.gov and she’ll coordinate with Palmer’s.

The Community Fund of Darien is also encouraging its Youth Asset Team to volunteer for grocery delivery via Darien Human Services.

The household goods drive is still continuing through March. Items needed include toothbrushes, toothpaste, window cleaner, sponges, liquid floor and surface cleaner, all purpose cleaner, dish soap, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, tall kitcehn garbage bags, detergent, dryer sheets, stain remover, female hygiene products, razors and shaving cream, deodorant, bath soap, pump hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, and new, reusable shopping bags.

Previously, the Darien Human Services Department is also encouraging residents to donate monetarily via this link — www.darienct.gov/humanservices.

The Community Fund of Darien is also raising money for its “Touch-a-Life” fund - for active emergency financial assistance cases in town. Current cases include children eligible for free or reduced lunch via Darien Public Schools (currently closed) and several other family units impacted by businesses closed due to coronavirus. Donate directly to the Community Fund’s Touch-a-Life here — https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NzgxOTg=.