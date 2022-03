DARIEN — With the town set to distribute $6.4 million in federal pandemic funds, some residents have expressed dismay that a few popular projects — such as COVID-19 bonuses for teachers and town employees — did not make the cut.

The money comes through the American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to offset COVID-19-related losses in town or to boost improvements in town infrastructure.

During a Monday meeting, the Representative Town Meeting signed off on the full roster of projects proposed by the recently-formed ARPA committee. The RTM approval follows that of the Boards of Finance and Selectmen, allowing funds to be distributed throughout the town in the coming months.

“These are not easy and obvious decisions,” said Jon Zagrodzky, chair of the ARPA committee and a member of the Board of Selectmen.

He added he was “comfortable with the outcome that we came up with.”

Zagrodzky said the RTM approval was the final step in the committee’s months-long process to determine how the millions in funding would best benefit Darien.

The committee tried to spread the money across a broad spectrum of projects, he said, with a focus on those that were health-related, such as $170,000 for a point-of-dispensing site that would house medication, vaccines and other supplies in case of a health crisis.

The list also includes more than $3.7 million in infrastructure projects, including drainage upgrades along Old King’s Highway South and Grove Street and Tilly Pond, and thousands of dollars more in smaller-scale projects benefiting individual town departments including Parks and Recreation.

“As I said in several meetings, sewer and drainage projects are not sexy,” said Jack Davis, chair of the RTM’s Finance and Budget committee. “Nobody is putting a bumper sticker on their car saying ‘I support my sewers.’ But these projects are needed.”

But some residents, including Darien parent Krista Carnes, have questioned why some initiatives were not included in the town’s allocations, pointing to towns like New Canaan and Stamford that gave teachers one-time bonuses ranging from $500 to $1,000 as a gesture of appreciation for hard work during the worst of the pandemic.

Similar payments to Darien teachers, while nominal, would “express our appreciation and their value in a meaningful way,” Carnes said.

Zagrodzky said while the suggestion of so-called “hero” bonuses came up in the committee’s deliberations and was duly considered, members ultimately decided that one-time bonuses could spur accusations of inequity.

“Everybody suffered in their own way,” Zagrodzky said. “This was difficult for everybody, not just teachers, not just first-line workers.”

Zagrodzky said the committee also thought the approved projects would benefit everyone, albeit indirectly, through tax relief, since many of the projects had initially been proposed through the Board of Selectmen’s budget this year. Having dedicated ARPA funds cover those projects — which include town signage and a new drone for the Darien Police Department— will lower taxes for residents, Zagrodzky said.

“I'm very grateful for everybody who worked hard during this,” Zagrodzky said. “But I think the issue is that you would get bonuses to thank people for hard work instead of trying to focus the money on people who are actually harmed by all of this ... I would rather do that second.”

Deb Ritchie, a Darien resident and former Board of Education member, said that while she thought many of the approved projects were worthwhile, she had been disappointed to see that sidewalk construction and investments in pedestrian safety infrastructure had not been addressed.

“We’re seeing so much development in town ... and we all started walking a lot more during COVID,” Ritchie said. “So I think we should expect to see more people in our town and using our town facilities, and we should be able to support our pedestrians.”

A broader issue around the ARPA allocations was one of community engagement, Carnes said. Though the ARPA committee accepted emails and other forms of public comment, Carnes said the methods of engagement were not as publicized as in other towns. She pointed to Bridgeport, which sent out a survey soliciting residents’ input on where they would like to see funds distributed

Ritchie said while she had tried to get neighbors involved in sending emails to the committee, she had also noticed what she felt was a lack of public hearings for residents to shed light on projects they felt were important.

Zagrodzky said he would tell residents who had hoped to see other initatives funded that there is always an avenue to move projects through the Board of Selectmen’s regular budget process.

“The funding was just extra funding. We decided to allocate the way we did,” Zagrodzky said. “That’s not to say that we can't do any of those kinds of sidewalk projects — we absolutely can... I would be very happy to have those discussions.”

