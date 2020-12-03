How to help others during December

The Corbin District is teaming up with the Darien Chamber of Commerce for a shopping contest this holiday season in Darien The Corbin District is teaming up with the Darien Chamber of Commerce for a shopping contest this holiday season in Darien Photo: Contrbuted Image Photo: Contrbuted Image Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close How to help others during December 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — Tuesday may have been themed for giving, but that doesn’t mean it was the only day in December you can give back.

This year, more than ever, individuals, businesses and non-profits have been hit hard. The town’s and school’s biggest fundraisers — Depot events, spring flings, summer carnivals, pumpkin festivals, Scout tag sales, car washes — you name it, it was canceled.

To add to that, the economic strain of the pandemic has impacted so many — but those trying to survive are pushed to the brink.

Giving back can be more than a Tuesday, it can be the theme of the month for Darien residents.

For those who wish to give back to their teachers, first responders, school staff while supporting local businesses, Corbin Cares is working to feed those on the front lines while sustaining Darien eateries.

The Darien Foundation and Corbin Cares, an initiative of The Corbin District, have re-partnered for this second phase with the focus on feeding essential workers. The program kicked off in October with Halloween family photo sessions taken in front of a “haunted house,” which was destined for demolition in downtown Darien. The house was painted in colorful murals by artist Brian Kaspr.

Corbin Cares’ second phase will fund locally sourced family meals for essential workers, including EMS Post 53, the Darien Police Department, the Darien volunteer fire departments, town employees as well as Darien Public Schools teachers and staff.

Donations to phase 2 of Corbin Cares may be made via a link on The Darien Foundation’s website with 100 percent of these contributions going to Corbin Cares.

Opus for Person-to-Person will hold holiday fundraisers for the P2P toy store. This year, in lieu of a wrapped toy, Opus for Person-to-Person will be collecting funds to purchase gift cards for families now through Dec. 10. All qualified families will receive one $20 gift card and an age-appropriate book for each child, as well as a family board game. To donate, visit opus4p2p.org.

Person-to-Person and the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County also need to fill their pantry shelves. Consider a donation of funding or food or volunteer your time this month.

Darien Human Services is holding a holiday gift-giving program this year, asking residents to adopt a family on their own or with friends, book clubs, or church groups.

Residents can adopt a family of two to seven people or a senior. Due to COVID-19, Darien Human Services is asking for donations of gift cards. Those participating will receive suggestions and stores where the family or a senior likes to shop to make things easier and more personal.

Participants can drop off gift cards at the human services office, by appointment only, and the adopted family or senior can pick them up.

For information or to donate to our gifts and donations fund, visit darienct.gov/humanservices or contact them at 203-656-7328 or dbarston@darienct.gov. Darien Human Services is located at Town Hall, Room 109 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8 to 5:15 p.m. and Tuesdays until 7 p.m.

The Community Fund of Darien, in addition to other philanthropic efforts, works with the Department of Human Services on its Touch-a-Life fund. The “Touch-a-Life” fund is in place to assist Darien residents with urgent financial needs. In cooperation with the department, The Community Fund of Darien will pay essential bills for Darien residents in need (up to $500 per emergency/client). Payments are made directly to the vendor on behalf of the client.

For residents in need of assistance, please contact the Darien Department of Human Services.

Darien’s non-profits have also had a tremendously challenging year in terms of events to raise support.

Whether it is the Depot Youth Center, the Darien Arts Center, the Darien YMCA, the YWCA Darien/Norwalk, the Museum of Darien, the Darien Nature Center the Darien Foundation, the Tiny Miracles foundation, the Darien Community Association, the Darien Library, or the many other non-profits that make Darien the small community it is — residents can donate to keep these organizations.

Finally, Darien’s small independent businesses, whether retail, dining, gyms, boutique fitness, hair and nail salons, and spas, have been hit hard during the pandemic. Closures, restrictions on indoor patronage, costs of outdoor set ups — all have hit them hard.

To encourage local shopping, The Corbin District is teaming up with the Darien Chamber of Commerce in a campaign, Darien Together, to support local businesses and give shoppers prizes.

Through Dec. 24, winners will be drawn to receive $250 gift certificates that can be redeemed at local shops that are members of the Darien Chamber of Commerce or businesses in The Corbin District. The winners of the drawings will select the shop they wish to buy from.

To enter, shoppers need to snap a photo — a selfie in a local shop, of a beautiful display in the store, or a picture of the store where they made a purchase — then post it on Instagram or Facebook and tag the store you are posting about as well as @thecorbindistrict and @darienctchamber.

Every Friday, up to 12 winners will be drawn from the tagged submissions. Each winner will receive a $250 gift certificate to spend at a participating shop. The Chamber of Commerce and the Corbin District will be offering over $15,000 in gift certificates over the next few weeks to support local businesses and to thank the Darien community for shopping locally this year.

On Dec. 24, all participants will be placed in a season-ending drawing to win one night at The Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I., two nights at The Taconic Hotel in Manchester, Vt., or one night at Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y.