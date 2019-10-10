How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday for the second straight day as traders turned hopeful that meetings in Washington will yield progress on the long-running U.S.-China trade dispute.

Markets were encouraged after President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's lead negotiator on Friday. Technology and financial stocks powered much of the rally.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.73 points, or 0.6%, to 2,938.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 150.66 points, or 0.6%, to 26,496.67.

The Nasdaq added 47.04 points, or 0.6%, to 7,950.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 5.90 points, or 0.4%, to 1,485.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.88 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 77.05 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 31.69 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.34 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 431.28 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 3,169.21 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,315.51 points, or 19.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 136.80 points, or 10.1%.