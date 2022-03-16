How higher interest rates will affect Americans' finances CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer March 16, 2022 Updated: March 16, 2022 2:46 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans who have long enjoyed the benefits of historically low interest rates will have to adapt to a very different environment as the Federal Reserve embarks on what's likely to be a prolonged period of rate hikes to fight inflation.
Record-low mortgage rates below 3%, reached last year, are already gone. Credit card interest rates and the costs of an auto loan will also likely move up. Savers may receive somewhat better returns, depending on their bank, while returns on long-term bond funds will likely suffer.
