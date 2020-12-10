House committee approves nearly $12.8B state budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers have approved a nearly $12.8 billion state budget plan for the current fiscal year that is already nearly half over, using federal coronavirus aid to plug a projected $275 million deficit.

The budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 approved 11-2 by the House Finance Committee on Wednesday restores funding to cities and towns without raising taxes or fees.

House Speaker-elect K. Joseph Shekarchi called it a “transitional” budget.

“This budget is about making sure we take full advantage of the federal funding available to help take care of Rhode Islanders and get us through this pandemic," he said in a statement.

The plan restores cuts that had been proposed by the governor to municipal aid including distressed communities and car tax reimbursements, provider rates and social programs.

The bill includes no cuts that would lead to layoffs of state workers.

The budget also puts $400 million in proposed bond referendums on the ballot for a special election that will likely be scheduled for March 2.

The full House will consider the budget next Wednesday.