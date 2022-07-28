House Jan. 6 panel interviews Mnuchin, pursues Trump Cabinet

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has interviewed former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and is in negotiations to talk to several other former members of Donald Trump's Cabinet as it scrutinizes the days after the Capitol insurrection and discussions about whether to try and remove the then-president from office.
The negotiations come as the committee was interviewing Trump's onetime chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, on Thursday. The former South Carolina congressman held that job until 2020 and later was special envoy for Northern Ireland, a post he resigned immediately after the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.