House Democrats call for committee to investigate Chatfield

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday called for the creation of a special bipartisan committee to investigate whether former Speaker Lee Chatfield committed financial improprieties while leading the chamber.
Chatfield, a Republican who was speaker in 2019 and 2020 before leaving office due to term limits, has been under scrutiny since his sister-in-law alleged he began sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Police are investigating her complaint, and her attorney has said there also are unspecified financial allegations involving Chatfield.