Houlihan Lawrence launches real estate concierge service

Houlihan Lawrence, the leading real estate brokerage serving New York City’s northern suburbs, announces the launch of Envision, A Higher Level Concierge. Exclusively available to clients working with one of Houlihan Lawrence’s agents in Connecticut, the progressive new service connects sellers directly with designers to help prepare a property for sale with no up-front cost, until the property closes.

Powered by Zoom Casa, a concierge platform for home sellers, Envision, A Higher Level Concierge provides Houlihan Lawrence clients access to vast, customized and professional home-preparation and cosmetic options including deep cleaning, cosmetic updates, general repairs, professional staging services, window treatments, landscaping, decluttering and moving and packing services. Recognizing an important yet underserved need in the marketplace, the platform also entails specialized moving services for seniors who need additional support during their home-selling process.

“Envision, A Higher Level Concierge expands upon the highest level of service Houlihan Lawrence is known for by providing a seamless solution to preparing properties for sale,” said Liz Nunan, President of Houlihan Lawrence. “The concierge aims to maximize a home's sale price and minimize its time on market. It will be a high-impact tool for our Connecticut sellers and we look forward to expanding the offering into our New York markets later this year.”

Sellers - who have the choice to opt into the program - have the opportunity to interface with an Envision Concierge designer who will assess the scope of work and manage the project in its entirety. From liaising with a network of local vendors and contractors to coordinating all proposals and scheduling, the platform is designed to ensure a smooth selling experience that yields the highest return of investment.

Envision, A Higher Level Concierge is available today for Connecticut sellers with a signed listing agreement with a Houlihan Lawrence sales associate. To get more information, please visit www.envisionconcierge.com.