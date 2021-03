3 1 of 3 Getty Images Show More Show Less 2 of 3 AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed into a semitruck Tuesday on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center's emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene, which is about 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and another died after arriving at the hospital.