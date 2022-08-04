Honolulu utility finds chemical in Red Hill monitoring well

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said Thursday it has detected a small amount of a chemical naturally occurring in coal, crude oil and gasoline in a monitoring well near a Navy fuel storage facility that spilled jet fuel last year.
The utility said in a news release it found “very low levels” of the chemical, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. It said it shared its data with the state Department of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and both agencies agree these low levels are not expected to cause any health effects. Still, they agreed the situation needs attention and continued monitoring, the utility said.