Hong Kong confirms Chinese leader Xi's visit for anniversary
ZEN SOO, Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police confirmed Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule.
Xi will attend a number of official events including the inauguration of Hong Kong’s next leader on Friday, Assistant Police Commissioner Lui Kam-ho said at a news conference.