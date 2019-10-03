Homer Tribune ‘s Thursday edition is its last

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — A small Alaska weekly newspaper is ceasing publication.

The Homer Tribune announced on its front page and online that Thursday’s edition would the last for the newspaper that has been in business for 20 years.

Alaska Media sold the paper earlier this year to Anchorage Daily News LLC .

Ryan Binkley, the president of the Anchorage group, says as the news business continues to evolve, “hyper-local printed newspapers” like the Homer Tribune become less viable.

Binkley says they will “continue meeting our readers online” at adn.com, the website of the flagship Anchorage Daily News.

Homer had two newspapers until Thursday’s announcement.

The Kenai Peninsula community’s other weekly newspaper, the Homer News, continues operations. It is owned by Sound Publishing LLC of Everett, Washington.