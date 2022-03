Anita Snow

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an official count shows the number of homeless people in Arizona's largest county surged 35% over two years amid a housing crisis and economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A report released by the Maricopa Association of Governments says that 5,029 people in the county, including 3,096 people in Phoenix, experienced homelessness in unsheltered situations the night of Jan. 25.