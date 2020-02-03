https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Holmes-third-graders-perform-first-string-showcase-15026749.php
Holmes third graders perform first string showcase
Photo: Holmes
Holmes School presented their third grade beginning string showcase on Friday, Jan. 31. The program, directed by string teacher Dawn Hanley, was the first public performance for the beginning instrumentalists. Beginning Instrumental Showcases being held at each elementary school in the district help to inform the parents about important performance tips and musical concepts so that they can assist their young musicians.
