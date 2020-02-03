Holmes third graders perform first string showcase

String teacher Ms. Dawn Hanley, leading the Holmes 3rd grade string students in their debut performance on January 31 String teacher Ms. Dawn Hanley, leading the Holmes 3rd grade string students in their debut performance on January 31 Photo: Holmes Photo: Holmes Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Holmes third graders perform first string showcase 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Holmes School presented their third grade beginning string showcase on Friday, Jan. 31. The program, directed by string teacher Dawn Hanley, was the first public performance for the beginning instrumentalists. Beginning Instrumental Showcases being held at each elementary school in the district help to inform the parents about important performance tips and musical concepts so that they can assist their young musicians.