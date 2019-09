Holmes holds back-to-school picnic

Fourth graders Arjun Sukhrani and Katelyn Nugent Fourth graders Arjun Sukhrani and Katelyn Nugent Photo: Holmes School Photo: Holmes School Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Holmes holds back-to-school picnic 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

On Friday, Sept. 13, the Holmes School Community gathered for the annual Back-to-School Picnic. Students and their families enjoyed some pizza and danced away with a DJ!