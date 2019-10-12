Holly Pond School to hold annual family fun day

The 23rd annual Darien Family Fun Day, hosted by the Holly Pond School, will be held from 11 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th, at the Darien YMCA. This fun-filled family event is open to the public and is designed for preschool and elementary school aged children. Tickets cost $30 per family, and all proceeds will benefit the Holly Pond School.

Holly Pond School’s Family Fun Day will feature exciting events for 2019, including a magician, music by Ray & Jay, pony rides, bounce houses, Tumble Bus, arcade games, a food truck, a bake sale, pumpkin decorating, face painting, Darien Depot, spin art and other arts & crafts, and airstream trailer. The event will go on, rain or shine.

For more information regarding Darien Family Fun Day, please contact April Greene, Holly Pond School Youth Services Director, at 203-655-8228 ext. 1309.

The Darien YMCA Holly Pond School’s mission is to foster the growth of independent and confident scholars who respect themselves and others through active learning experiences that extend their knowledge in the classroom and beyond.