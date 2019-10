Holly Pond School and YMCA hold Family Fun Day

The Darien YMCA held its annual Family Fun Day Sunday at Holly Pond School. Giving the community a space to spend time together as a family supports the YMCA’s mission of strengthening the bonds of the community. Activities included pony rides, pumpkin decorating, and even a visit from Squiggles the pig!