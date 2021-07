DARIEN — Christmas came early to Darien last month when a film production team from Netflix engaged two locations in town for use in an upcoming holiday movie.

The House family’s unique log cabin home on Christie Hill Road was chosen to play one character’s rustic dwelling, while The Darien Community Association’s historic building and grounds on Middlesex Road were used as a base camp for the production team, as well as some interior shooting.

“They told us that the film will be available on Netflix next Christmas, 2022,” said Jane House. “Hopefully it will be great.”

In February a location manager from the Johnson Production Group, representing the movie “The Noel Diary,” came to her door.

Still identified as an “Untitled Justin Hartley/Netflix Project,” according to IMDb.com, the movie stars “Story of Us” star Justin Hartley, Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar. Though the website does not list him in the cast, Treat Williams was rumored to be starring in the movie as well.

Based on a novel written by Richard Paul Evans, who has written and produced several other holiday films, including “The Mistletoe Inn” and “The Locket,” and who is also credited with the screenplay, the movie is being directed by Charles Shyer, whose credits include “Father of the Bride,” “Baby Boom,” and “I Love Trouble.”

Filming has taken place in several locations around the area, including New Canaan, Southport, Stamford and Westport, where the production team was camped in the parking lot of the Westport Country Playhouse for several weeks.

“I’d estimate we filmed in about 15 different locations throughout Connecticut, in at least 10 different cities and towns,” said Vince Pazienza, assistant location manager for the project.

The location production ran for around a month, beginning in late May.

“Scouts often find multiple options to show production designers, directors, and producers,” Pazienza explained, so they can choose their favorites.

“Scout will typically start looking for a location one-to-two weeks ahead of time to insure our department as a whole has enough time to fulfill requirements,” he said, which can include permits, parking accessibility and general permissions.

“Since the movie was already being shot in Stamford and New Canaan,” House said, “Netflix was looking for a log cabin in the area that could work as the home of a character named Scott—the reclusive, woodsy old man-father.”

“I’m not sure of the scouting process exactly, but one afternoon in February a location manager knocked on our door,” she said.

The DCA was contacted much later, in early May, by Pazienza and his team.

From his end, Pazienza expressed a positive experience with both locations in Darien, and the region at large.

“I think my favorite part about my job is the interaction I get to have with different people when getting ready for a location,” he said, including the property owners, town officials and police staff.

“It helps them feel more comfortable,” he said, “with 70 people in their space, which could be overwhelming.”

“I think the biggest joy is watching it all come together and knowing that my team had a hand in it,” he said, commending his people for their extensive work behind the scenes preparing and overseeing a setting.

“He discovered our venue through Google Earth,” explained Laura Boulton, catered events coordinator at the DCA.

“The proximity to the cabin on Christie Hill was key,” she said.

While she was sorry to miss out on meeting Hartley, Boulton said the production team was very pleasant and respectful of the property.

“They also really appreciated being in such a beautiful location,” she said, “including access to our formal garden when they broke for meals during the three-day shoot.”

Meanwhile, a little more clean-up was demanded at the House property, following the introduction of faux snow.

“For about 10 days a special effects team worked to blanket the property with artificial snow,” House said, “which was a biodegradable, nontoxic kind of paper snow.”

Despite some inconvenience, however, House reported a positive experience as well.

“They paid us pretty well,” she said, “which made the prospect of moving out for eight days during the last week of school a little more attractive.”