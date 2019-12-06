https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Holcomb-directs-flags-to-half-staff-for-Pearl-14887927.php
Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the state of Indiana to be flown at half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
He says flags should be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Saturday.
Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff on Saturday.
View Comments